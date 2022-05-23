'Racism still a feature of everyday life in SA': Ramaphosa speaks out on Stellenbosch saga

Ramaphosa lauded thousands of young South Africans for holding protests against what he called a deep and pervasive problem in society. He quoted a fourth-year student leader at the institution, Kwenzokuhle Khumalo, as saying, “You’ve met the wrong generation this time.”

Ramaphosa said like the youth of 1976, a new generation of young South Africans was stepping forward to proclaim their birthright and reclaim their future.

“They are challenging society to grapple with racism, its causes and its effects. As Ms Khumalo rightly said, it is not black people who are the problem and need attention, but those people who still hold on to ideas of white superiority.

“It cannot be that the onus must rest with the formerly oppressed as the main victims of racism to advance reconciliation. It cannot be that black South Africans have to continue to prove themselves worthy of dignity and respect.”

Referring to a 2016 judgment in a case involving a SA Revenue Service employee who was fired for using the k-word at work, Ramaphosa quoted former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as saying, “there are many bridges yet to be crossed in our journey from crude and legalised racism to a new order where social cohesion, equality and the effortless observance of the right to dignity is a practical reality”.