Jikeleza driver to spend 14 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault

By Devon Koen -

A jikeleza driver who raped a young woman in the bushes along the N2 highway and sexually assaulted her sister has been sentenced to an effective 14 years in prison.



Anele Skunyana, 30, who was convicted on charges of rape, sexual assault, assault and attempted rape and kidnapping, was sentenced on Friday in the Gqeberha high court...