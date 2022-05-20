Luxury Plett Hotel entices visitors to keep returning
With 360° views of the ocean and the Keurbooms lagoon, a heli flip experience, a fully stocked wine cellar, an art gallery and more, the Plettenberg Bay Sky Villa Boutique Hotel is continually upping the ante when it comes to unique lifestyle experiences.
In addition to its 14 luxury rooms — all with a private terrace — a fully equipped gym, Sky Bar and snooker room all contribute to an unforgettable stay. ..
