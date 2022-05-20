IFP denies ‘Misuzulu capture’ by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, slams 'pedlars of lies'

On Friday, IFP MPL Blessed Gwala said in a letter the party believes that to become the Zulu traditional prime minister, one needs an impeccable track record when it comes to understanding Zulu history, traditions and customs.

This comes after calls for King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini to expedite the process of appointing the next traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation.

The prime minister role is entrusted with protecting the throne and providing wisdom on royal matters.

“First and foremost, the IFP is aware it is the prerogative of His Majesty the King to appoint his own traditional prime minister. No-one can dictate to the king how he must handle this process,” said Gwala.

He said people are not appointed to the position just because they possess dazzling qualifications from prestigious tertiary institutions.

“This role requires someone who is experienced and has an impeccable knowledge and understanding of Zulu history, indigenous African traditions and customs and the western judicial system. This person must be a reservoir of knowledge, be able to rise above politics and be able to stand firm in uniting the Zulu nation, even during challenging times,” he explained.