WATCH | Fernando Alonso shares the best advice he’s received as a racing driver

What would you tell a young driver starting his or her racing career?

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has two key pieces of advice that have stuck with him over his decades-long racing career.

Apart from winning the 2005 and 2006 Formula One titles, the Spaniard also won the Le Mans 24 Hour race in 2018 and 2019, the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019, and competed in the Indy 500 and the Dakar Rally.

In a break between his driving duties for the Alpine F1 team, Alonso was interviewed by Sports Illustrated this week and asked what is the best piece of advice he's received throughout his career.

After winning his first kart race at the age of seven, the 40-year old Spaniard has been around the block a few times - literally and figuratively - so his words of wisdom are worth listening to.