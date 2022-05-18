Man arrested for possession of stolen goods

Kwazakhele police made it a quick checkout for a 34-year-old man after he was arrested for the possession of groceries and other stolen items worth more than R10,000 on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the police had received information about a hijacked vehicle seen offloading items.

The vehicle, which had been hijacked in Humewood on Tuesday afternoon, was traced to an address in Soweto-on-Sea at about 7.30pm.

However, the vehicle was gone when the police arrived.

“[The officers] noticed several containers of bottled water lying on the ground.

“Further investigations led the team to the groceries, worth more than R10,000, packed on the floor inside the house,” Swart said.

She said the homeowner failed to provide a reasonable explanation and proof of where the groceries were bought and was arrested for possession of stolen goods.

The suspect was also allegedly found in possession of three live rounds of ammunition and is facing a second charge of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned in Joe Slovo.

