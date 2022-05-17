Boks legend Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

After his successful rugby career, former Springbok and Sharks star Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira continues to make even bigger moves in the business world.

Former Sharks strongman and 2019 Rugby World Cup-winner Mtawarira is set to make another addition to his business portfolio by launching his wine label soon.

Mtawarira, 36, has become a full-time businessman after calling time on his illustrious career as a prop in 2019 on the back of a successful World Cup for SA.

In his short stint as a fully-fledged businessman, Mtawarira has scored a few ambassadorship roles, a seat on the Sharks board and now he is expanding his portfolio into wine production.

“We are actually planning the launch now, so you kind of jumped the gun there and obviously you caught wind of it,” Mtawarira said in an interview with TimesLIVE.

“But ja I’m actually quite a big secret wine lover. I enjoy it a lot and now I’ve done a partnership with some prominent wine estates in the Cape, and we are launching the Beast Wine Collection, which is going to be packed with some amazing wine.

“I’m looking forward to unpacking that a bit more when it gets into the market.”