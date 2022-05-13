WATCH | Proud moment or wasting time? — video of this parent’s UKZN graduation celebration sparks debate

A video of a parent dancing, ululating and singing during a graduation ceremony at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has sparked debate online, with some calling it “inappropriate” for the event and others defending the celebration.

The university recently commenced with in-person graduations after the popular events were halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The occasion was celebrated by many who came out in traditional attire.

One video shared by the university showed an emotional mother singing a popular Zulu song when her child was called on stage.

The audience of parents and graduates joined in.