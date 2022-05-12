×

‘Old v young’ in Sarah Baartman ANC election

Regional task team seeking to retain positions, with opposition from Youth League-backed candidates

By Siyamtanda Capa - 12 May 2022

The “old guard” in the Sarah Baartman region is expected to go head-to-head against an ANC Youth League-endorsed lineup at the regional conference this weekend. 

The regional task team (RTT) in Sarah Baartman will defend their positions and attempt to be re-elected as chair, secretary and treasurer in Graaff-Reinet. ..

