Municipality’s temporary repair to cable could be dangerous, say New Brighton families

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
12 May 2022

A quick fix by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which connected the power supply from a New Brighton house to another to keep the lights on, has sparked tension between the two families.

Municipal workers connected the two properties in Tshangana Street after a lightning storm damaged an underground cable in October, leaving the family at number 58 without power...

