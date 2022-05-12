Municipality’s temporary repair to cable could be dangerous, say New Brighton families
A quick fix by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which connected the power supply from a New Brighton house to another to keep the lights on, has sparked tension between the two families.
Municipal workers connected the two properties in Tshangana Street after a lightning storm damaged an underground cable in October, leaving the family at number 58 without power...
