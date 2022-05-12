Another suspect expected in R103m Absa fraud case

Another suspect is expected to appear in the R103m Absa fraud case, which resumes in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Thursday.

The man, who was arrested during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, is expected to join Athembile Mpani, 20, and Gershom Matomane, 29, in court.

The new suspect allegedly received more than R2m and bought a Mercedes V Class vehicle valued at R1.6m.

The case against the late Absa specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni was withdrawn after a death certificate was presented to court during the last appearance in March. Masebeni was killed in February while sitting at home in Komani (Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape with friends.