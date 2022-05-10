SA must address regulatory and administrative problems to ensure mining industry thrives: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the need to address regulatory and administrative problems to ensure the mining industry thrives.

Speaking during the Investing In African Mining Indaba held in Cape Town on Tuesday, he said SA needed to clear the backlog of mining and prospecting rights and mineral rights transfer applications.

Ramaphosa said SA needed to put in place a modern and efficient cadastral system, and implement an effective exploration strategy.

“We understand very clearly the need to significantly improve the functioning of our railways and ports, and the importance of ensuring a secure and reliable supply of affordable electricity. These tasks are at the forefront of our economic reconstruction and recovery efforts.”

Due to high commodity prices, the mining industry is in a sweet spot at the moment that has seen it contribute significantly to the fiscus.

However, due to infrastructure bottlenecks at state-owned Transnet Freight Rail, coal exports have been constrained.