Ford SA revs up Rally to Read programme in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Herald Reporter -

Ford SA has partnered with the Read Educational Trust to bolster the Rally to Read programme by donating more than R1m for the distribution of thousands of books to impoverished schools in the Eastern Cape.



Ford has been in association with Rally to Read for 23 years, and the latest project to distribute almost 7,000 books follows a R1.36m grant by Ford SA aimed at improving education and literacy in the province. ..