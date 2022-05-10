Suspected gang member pleads not guilty to murder of state witness
A Gqeberha man accused of the murder of a state witness pleaded not guilty in the city’s high court to all the charges against him on Tuesday.
Ruwayne Aghoo, 29, from Arcadia, pleaded not guilty to the October 13 2019 murder of Selwyn Wentzel who was expected to testify in a separate murder case two days after he was gunned down near his home in Niekerk Street, Bethelsdorp...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.