Suspected gang member pleads not guilty to murder of state witness

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A Gqeberha man accused of the murder of a state witness pleaded not guilty in the city’s high court to all the charges against him on Tuesday.



Ruwayne Aghoo, 29, from Arcadia, pleaded not guilty to the October 13 2019 murder of Selwyn Wentzel who was expected to testify in a separate murder case two days after he was gunned down near his home in Niekerk Street, Bethelsdorp...