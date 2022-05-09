Plans for Motor Mech show kicked into high gear

By Herald Reporter -

Plans for the next highly anticipated Motor Mech show have kicked into high gear.



After the success of the first two events, and the following two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), has partnered with industry role-players to help expand mechanical and motoring opportunities for interested school-leavers...