Plans for Motor Mech show kicked into high gear
Plans for the next highly anticipated Motor Mech show have kicked into high gear.
After the success of the first two events, and the following two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), has partnered with industry role-players to help expand mechanical and motoring opportunities for interested school-leavers...
