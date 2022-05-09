Eastern Cape artist makes his mark on mural in Idutywa

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

An Eastern Cape artist who hung up his paint brushes after struggling to find work, has been given a lifeline by the Mbhashe Local Municipality, which commissioned him to paint a giant mural in Idutywa.



Lwando Hlazo, a fine arts bachelor of technology graduate from Walter Sisulu University, at one stage had to sell some of his works for just R50 to put food on the table...