Pain of child’s death inspires Gqeberha woman’s second book of poetry

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

The loss of her Down syndrome and bipolar son has motivated a pensioner from Algoa Park to launch her second poetry collection, Hope After Pain.



Rozetta Whitting, 65, said her son, Alvin, had died in November 2020 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 33. ..