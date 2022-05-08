Renewed call for intervention in East Cape health department

By Lynn Spence -

There have been renewed calls for the Eastern Cape department of health to be placed under administration, despite the embattled department’s commitment to fast-track the appointment of healthcare workers in Gqeberha.



A month-long strike by irate healthcare workers at several clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay was called off last week after the labour court granted the department an interim interdict, barring trade union members from continuing the unprotected strike...