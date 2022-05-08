Police seek help in tracking down Motherwell murder suspects

Ikamvelihle detectives are on the hunt for the suspects involved in a double murder in Motherwell on Saturday.

They have asked for the community’s help to track down a group of men and a silver VW Polo that was allegedly used during the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Polo had stopped in front of a house in Centane Street in Motherwell (NU4A) at about 3pm.

Several men got out of the vehicle.

When the two victims went out to investigate who was in the yard, they were confronted by two armed men.

Shots were fired at Luyanda Mati, 42, and Akoa Waki, 36, as they ran back to the house.

Mati sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene, and Waki, who was shot in the shoulder, died on the way to the hospital.

“The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage,” Naidu said.

Police are urging anyone who can assist in the investigation or who may know the suspects to contact Captain Debbie Steyn on 082-394-8369, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

