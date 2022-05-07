WATCH LIVE | Hillary Gardee laid to rest
Mourners gathered at Kamagugu in Mpumalanga on Saturday to pay their last respects to Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
The 28-year-old IT graduate was found murdered on Tuesday, four days after she disappeared.
Her body was found in a field outside Mbombela.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.