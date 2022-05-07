The great lengths John Steenhuisen will go ... to become trendy
The intrepid DA leader’s trip to the Ukraine even managed to nudge him out from behind the shadow of Helen Zille
John Steenhuisen has come in for a tremendous amount of criticism and mockery for going on a “fact-finding” trip to Ukraine, but I suspect he’s sleeping relatively easily in his bunker in Kyiv.
By now you will have heard many of the loudest objections, ranging from accusations of selective, Eurocentric concern — he hasn’t gone to find facts in any African or Middle Eastern wars — to dereliction of duty, travelling to the other side of the world while the Cape Flats remain racked by violence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.