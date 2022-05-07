The great lengths John Steenhuisen will go ... to become trendy

The intrepid DA leader’s trip to the Ukraine even managed to nudge him out from behind the shadow of Helen Zille

John Steenhuisen has come in for a tremendous amount of criticism and mockery for going on a “fact-finding” trip to Ukraine, but I suspect he’s sleeping relatively easily in his bunker in Kyiv.



By now you will have heard many of the loudest objections, ranging from accusations of selective, Eurocentric concern — he hasn’t gone to find facts in any African or Middle Eastern wars — to dereliction of duty, travelling to the other side of the world while the Cape Flats remain racked by violence...