Only four informal settlements qualify for refuse drop-off sites
Seven out of 11 informal settlements in Nelson Mandela Bay did not meet the requirements to secure grant funding to develop refuse drop-off sites due to land unavailability.
This comes after the municipality secured an undeveloped informal settlement grant to develop 11 sites in specific informal settlements within the metro...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.