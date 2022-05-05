Former officials, businessman ordered to pay back IPTS millions
A businessman and six former municipal bosses have been ordered to pay back the R7.6m they allegedly siphoned from the coffers of Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
And while some of the individuals implicated in what has been described as an intricate web of lies and deceit have already indicated they plan to appeal against the latest Gqeberha high court ruling, they will have to dig deep into their pockets should they fail. ..
