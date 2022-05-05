Angie Moshekga says comprehensive sex education in schools will prevent HIV and GBV

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says comprehensive sex education in schools is important for preventing HIV, early and unintended pregnancies and gender-based violence (GBV).

Motshekga was speaking at the UN educational, scientific and cultural organisation (Unesco) on Wednesday.

She said adolescents and young people have a right to sex and reproductive health education.

“To ensure that our adolescents and young people become champions of their lives and responsible citizens empowered to contribute to the development of their world, achieving positive educational outcomes is critical.”

Though there have been challenges, the country has been able to implement sex education and reproductive health services in schools.

“We are making great strides, though we continue to experience challenges regarding reproductive health and the wellbeing of our adolescents and youth,” Motshekga said.

Challenges include new HIV infections reported to be at about 1,300 per week among adolescent girls and young women, the number of childbirths among adolescent girls and GBV, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a second pandemic in SA.