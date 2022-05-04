×

News

Man arrested for theft of electronic devices from vehicle

By Herald Reporter - 04 May 2022
A man has been arrested for theft of electronic devices
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha Flying Squad members and Algoa Park police have arrested a suspect for the theft of electronic devices from a motor vehicle.

At about noon on Tuesday, a motorist reported that his Nissan NP200 LDV had been broken into outside a retail shop in Algoa Park and two electronic devices had been stolen out of the vehicle. 

Police spotted the suspected getaway vehicle, a silver Renault, in Green Street, North End.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the suspect attempted to flee into the harbour, but was unable to enter the port due to the access control.

“The Flying Squad members managed to block off the vehicle and arrested a 24-year-old suspect.

“The electronic devices were also recovered,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The man was detained on a charge of theft out of a motor vehicle and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court this week.

The suspect’s vehicle was also impounded.

