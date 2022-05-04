LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand
Eskom expects its “old and unreliable” system will be unable to handle the demand for power this winter.
COO Jan Oberholzer said the utility will try its best to keep the lights on, but SA should not count on it.
The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
