LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand

By TImesLIVE - 04 May 2022
Eskom says generation units at several power stations have suffered breakdowns since Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom expects its “old and unreliable” system will be unable to handle the demand for power this winter.

COO Jan Oberholzer said the utility will try its best to keep the lights on, but SA should not count on it.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

