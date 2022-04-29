Fourth part of state capture report to be released on Friday
The presidency will formally receive the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.
“The presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented, about 10am, to the presidency by the secretary of the commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala,” the presidency said in statement...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.