20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini seen walking around informal settlement
An early morning raid has led to the arrest of 20 undocumented people at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.
Another person was arrested for possession of several bags of dagga. Police are yet to quantify the number of bags found in his possession...
