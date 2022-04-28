×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini seen walking around informal settlement

Mpho Koka
Journalist
28 April 2022

An early morning raid has led to the  arrest of 20 undocumented people at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.

Another person was arrested for possession of several bags of dagga. Police are yet to quantify the number of bags found in his possession...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read