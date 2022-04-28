Some Grand Challenge games off so clubs can watch Elephants

Several EPRU games postponed ahead of crunch EP derby with Bulldogs

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Several EPRU Grand Challenge rugby matches planned for Saturday have been postponed to give teams an opportunity to watch the EP Elephants play the Border Bulldogs in a crunch Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



Three games not involving Nelson Mandela Bay clubs will continue as scheduled and it is expected postponed games will now take place on May 28...