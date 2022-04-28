×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Some Grand Challenge games off so clubs can watch Elephants

Several EPRU games postponed ahead of crunch EP derby with Bulldogs

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
28 April 2022

Several EPRU Grand Challenge rugby matches planned for Saturday have been postponed to give teams an opportunity to watch the EP Elephants play the Border Bulldogs in a crunch Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Three games not involving Nelson Mandela Bay clubs will continue as scheduled and it is expected postponed games will now take place on May 28...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read