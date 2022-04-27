Nelson Mandela University students develop blood loss detection device for surgeries
Nelson Mandela University advanced engineering design group students have developed an early-detection device to help with the prevention of unnecessary blood loss during surgeries and other medical procedures.
The portable device called Blood Alert is attached to a blood collection cylinder during surgeries to monitor the amount of blood a patient loses. ..
