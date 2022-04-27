Beloved Kariega teacher lays down the chalk

Chatty Secondary pupils give Korkee a rousing send-off as he retires after 38 years at the school

Roslyn Baatjies

When Ronnie Korkee sold copies of The Herald newspaper on Cuyler Street in Kariega as a teenager in the 1970s, he did not know that one day he would have an impact on the lives of many youngsters.



Korkee started teaching at Chatty Secondary School in Bloemendal in 1983 when the school was only in its fifth year of existence and operated from other premises...