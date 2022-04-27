Nelson Mandela Bay’s adjustments budget finally passed
After weeks of chaos, MEC gives councillors ultimatum
After three postponements, several caucuses and councillors being read the riot act, Nelson Mandela Bay’s 2021/2022 adjustments budget was finally passed on Tuesday.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 10am but a postponement was called to allow co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha time to drive to Gqeberha to attend the meeting...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.