News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s adjustments budget finally passed

After weeks of chaos, MEC gives councillors ultimatum

By Siyamtanda Capa - 27 April 2022

After three postponements, several caucuses and councillors being read the riot act, Nelson Mandela Bay’s 2021/2022 adjustments budget was finally passed on Tuesday.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 10am but a postponement was called to allow co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha time to drive to Gqeberha to attend the meeting...

