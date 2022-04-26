Officials slam Qonce, Amathole EMS workers over wildcat protest
The Eastern Cape health department has lambasted protesting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff in the Amathole and Qonce districts, accusing those who embarked on a wildcat strike last week of being irresponsible and reckless.
The department also slated the protesters — who embarked on the illegal strike over critical staff shortages — for what it described as associated acts of criminality...
