Officials slam Qonce, Amathole EMS workers over wildcat protest

By Lynn Spence -

The Eastern Cape health department has lambasted protesting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff in the Amathole and Qonce districts, accusing those who embarked on a wildcat strike last week of being irresponsible and reckless.



The department also slated the protesters — who embarked on the illegal strike over critical staff shortages — for what it described as associated acts of criminality...