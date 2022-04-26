×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Officials slam Qonce, Amathole EMS workers over wildcat protest

By Lynn Spence - 26 April 2022

The Eastern Cape health department has lambasted protesting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff in the Amathole and Qonce districts, accusing those who embarked on a wildcat strike last week of being irresponsible and reckless.

The department also slated the protesters — who embarked on the illegal strike over critical staff shortages  — for what it described as associated acts of criminality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read