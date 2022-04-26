Paralysed sister inspires graduate to do more

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Human Settlement Student Society former chair Wandile Ntengo was inspired by his paralysed sister to obtain his second qualification in the human settlements field.

One of six siblings, Ntengo’s younger sister was born paralysed, and her struggles inspired him to pursue a Bachelor of Human Settlement Development degree so he could serve the public.

This after the 27-year-old obtained a BSc in Geology from Fort Hare University in 2018.

Ntengo is among scores of NMU students to cross the stage during the institution’s ongoing autumn graduation ceremonies.

Additionally, Ntengo will graduate with a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at Walter Sisulu University in 2022.

He said he had decided to study human settlement development not only because it would help him achieve his desire to serve people, but to ensure that his sister was safe because he would know all the standards and necessities of the kind of house she should live in.

At the beginning of his third year of studies, he lost his funding and yet pushed to finish the course, through blood, sweat and tears.

“I did not want to fail, and I achieved several distinctions,” he said.

Yet Ntengo took on more responsibilities.

He was chair of the Human Settlement Student Society, a peer helper, facilitator of the university’s positive masculinity programme, Singamadoda (We are men), a trained sexual harassment adviser and former vice-president of the Word of Life Church — all during his years of study at NMU.

On April 1, he started as a community development intern at Communicare NPC, which provides opportunities for more people to live with dignity and an improved quality of life

In 2023, he hopes to start his master’s studies in property management and development, or in town and regional planning.

