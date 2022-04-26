Holomisa says acting DG of public works Alec Moemi snuck into the post via back door

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has raised questions about the appointment of Alec Moemi as acting director-general in the department of public works and infrastructure, saying the appointment seems to have been done “through the back door”.

Holomisa on Monday pointed out flaws in Moemi's appointment, saying “for starters”, the position was never advertised.

In a letter to minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, Holomisa said he was approached by senior members of staff in the department expressing concern at the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Alec Mokoditloa Moemi.

In October 2021 Moemi, according to Holomisa, was appointed deputy director-general of facilities in the department of public works. The UDM alleged that in January 2022, Moemi was made deputy director-general of the property management and trading entity.

In a surprise move two weeks ago, Moemi was appointed acting director-general, replacing suspended director -general Sam Vukela.

This was a day after the public service sector bargaining council found that Vukela was unfairly suspended and ordered his immediate return to work.