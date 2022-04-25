×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SOS! Nelson Mandela Bay is running out of water

Urgent need to reduce consumption as nearly half of Bay could run dry by end of June​

By Guy Rogers - 25 April 2022

Within two months, nearly half of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water.

Despite the weekend rains, little fell over the metro’s western water catchment areas, sparking renewed calls for residents and businesses to radically reduce consumption...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read