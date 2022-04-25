SOS! Nelson Mandela Bay is running out of water
Urgent need to reduce consumption as nearly half of Bay could run dry by end of June
Within two months, nearly half of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water.
Despite the weekend rains, little fell over the metro’s western water catchment areas, sparking renewed calls for residents and businesses to radically reduce consumption...
