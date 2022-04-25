Citizens owe Eskom full support, says Ramaphosa amid load-shedding

While the country has grappled with power cuts for more than a decade, President Cyril Ramaphosa says citizens “owe” full support to Eskom's board and staffers who, despite several challenges, are doing their best to keep the lights on.

He made the remarks in his Monday weekly newsletter in the wake of another round of load-shedding last week as a result of breakdowns at Eskom power stations.

To solve the energy crisis, Ramaphosa said it was imperative to understand the root causes, ranging from an old fleet of coal-fired power stations whose performance was deteriorating, the devastating impact of state capture and Eskom’s huge debt burden, and more than R36bn of outstanding municipal debt.

“In short, the load-shedding we experience now is the result of policy missteps and the impact of state capture over many years. This is the situation that we have confronted since the start of this administration and we are working to fix it,” Ramaphosa said.

“In doing so, we owe the board and management of Eskom our full support as they work to turn the utility around. They have to keep the lights on while rebuilding Eskom as a viable entity that fulfils its developmental mandate as a state-owned enterprise and positioning it for a just energy transition.