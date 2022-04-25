Finishing lets Bulls down again, but fight-back ensures win

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



If the Bulls want to savour the sweet taste of success in the United Rugby Championship they must master the art of finishing moves ruthlessly and convert them into scoreboard points, coach Jake White says.



White made the observation after his team fought back to beat Benetton Rugby 46-29 and keep their playoff hopes alive in a URC clash at Loftus on Saturday...