Animal lover’s long wait for graduation day finally ends
When Nelson Mandela University student Ingrid Greeff passed her game ranch management diploma studies with eight distinctions in 2014, she never expected to wait a further seven years before she could graduate.
Next week, Greeff will finally take the walk across the stage she had anticipated for years after she finally completed her one-year internship in 2021. ..
