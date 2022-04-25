Animal lover’s long wait for graduation day finally ends

By Zamandulo Malonde -

When Nelson Mandela University student Ingrid Greeff passed her game ranch management diploma studies with eight distinctions in 2014, she never expected to wait a further seven years before she could graduate.



Next week, Greeff will finally take the walk across the stage she had anticipated for years after she finally completed her one-year internship in 2021. ..