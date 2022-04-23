'Incorruptible in thoughts and deeds': Motlanthe pays tribute to Thabo Masebe

The late acting director-general in the Gauteng premier's office, Thabo Masebe, was hailed as one of the pioneers of SA democracy during his funeral service on Saturday.

Masebe, 57, who died this week, was one of the young people who heeded the call by then-ANC president Oliver Tambo in July 1985 to render the apartheid government “unworkable” and SA “ungovernable”.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, for whom Masebe was spokesperson, said he was a product and a creator of history.

“He distinguished himself in the role that he played, first as a student and a youth activist in the turbulent 1980s and early 1990s. Comrade Thabo and his generation of youth activists were privileged to have waged relentless struggle against apartheid,” Motlanthe told mourners in a tribute delivered on behalf of the ANC.

“Comrade Thabo, incorruptible in thoughts and deeds, believed with every fibre of his being that the ANC represented the people’s greatest hope.

“Unassuming in his demeanour and consideration for others, Comrade Thabo was appreciated by all for his intellect, hard work, uprightness. He was a straight shooter, he radiated warmth and confidence. These qualities, together with his politeness and the patience to listen to other people, perhaps contributed the most in making him one of the most accomplished political communicators in the democratic era.”