Taxi industry worker handed 20-year sentence for torching Cape Town train

A man linked to the Cape Town taxi industry has been slapped with a 20-year jail sentence for burning a train.

Ricardo Khan was sentenced in the Blue Downs regional court this week.

Eric Ntabazalila, the spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said the projected impact on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was R9m.

Khan, who worked at Eerste River taxi rank, was convicted on a count of damage to essential infrastructure.

“It emerged during the trial that the taxi industry benefits whenever trains are put out of service, and the accused testified that he gets paid more if more taxis are in operation and business is good,” said Ntabazalila.