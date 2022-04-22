Robbers targeting elderly at shopping malls

Gqeberha police have issued a warning to shoppers visiting malls to be vigilant after a spate of reported incidents in which people have been robbed of their belongings.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said robbers had mainly targeted the elderly returning to their vehicles after leaving shopping centres around the metro.

According to Naidu, the alleged modus operandi was similar in most incidents, in which either the owner or driver reached his or her vehicle, or was already seated in the vehicle when a very well-spoken, polite and well-mannered man appeared and informed them their vehicle had an oil leak, or that water was leaking from underneath the vehicle, or even that the car had a flat tyre.

“As soon as the victim gets out the vehicle, another person will appear and, without being noticed, open the door and grab the handbag, cellphone and other belongings in the vehicle,” Naidu said.

In other incidents, when the victims are still outside their cars, the suspect will advise them to place their belongings on the ground so that they can bend to see the “oil or water leak”.

The personal belongings and parcels are then snatched away by the second suspect before both disappear, Naidu said.

Most of the cases reported occurred at the Greenacres, Pier 14 and Govan Mbeki Avenue shopping centres. However, the suspects could be targeting other centres as well, Naidu warned.

Police have advised shopping malls who have their own security staff patrolling their parking areas as well as well-established car guards to be alert to people aimlessly roaming between cars.

“These people must be approached with caution and questioned. If in doubt, contact the police immediately.

“Shoppers are also urged not to entertain anyone who approaches them with these allegations or any other disturbing information about their vehicles, but to instead walk away from their vehicles and report the suspicious behaviour to the centre’s security, or attract the attention of other shoppers,” Naidu said.

