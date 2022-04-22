Body of missing teenager found next to Addo road

The body of a teenage boy who had been reported missing on Wednesday was found with a stab wound to the chest next to the Addo road on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said 17-year-old Avela Mtisha’s body had been found at about 9am on Thursday.

She said a case of murder was being investigated.

Naidu said Avela was last seen by his family on Wednesday at their Bira Road, NU4A, Motherwell home, before he was sent to buy goods at a nearby shop.

After failing to return, his family reported him missing at the Ikamvelihle police station at about 7pm, alleging he had been kidnapped.

A case of kidnapping was opened and a search was immediately activated, Naidu said.

“At about 9am on Thursday, members of SAPS Swartkops attended to the scene where Avela’s body was discovered.

“He was dressed in blue jeans, a black T-shirt and was barefoot.

“He was positively identified by his family on Friday morning.”

The motive for the murder as well as possible suspects remain unknown at this stage, Naidu said.

