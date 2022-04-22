WATCH | Fits of rage, shocking video cap second week in Johnny Depp defamation case

Week two of Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard was filled with more drama, shocking allegations and a disturbing video as the former couple continued airing their dirty laundry in a US court.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard for $50 million (about R770m), saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. The op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers have said it was clear Heard was referencing him, and that the piece damaged his film career and reputation.

In 2020, the Fantastic Beasts actor lost his libel case again British tabloid The Sun after the latter labelled him a “wife beater” in its coverage.

The biggest moment this week came when Depp took to the stand to testify, making alarming revelations about his relationship with Heard and denying he ever struck her during their relationship.