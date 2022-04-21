Teenager testifies against mom’s ex-lover in harrowing rape trial

Gqeberha court told of three alleged attacks at Eastern Cape coastal towns

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A teenager has testified that her mother’s ex-lover, who is accused of raping her over a six-year period, attacked her on three occasions during weekend and holiday getaways at Eastern Cape resort towns.



Her harrowing ordeal allegedly started in 2014, when she was just 11...