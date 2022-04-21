Fix the facilities, we’ll do the rest

Sports veterans keen to use their skills to keep northern areas youngsters off streets

By Yolanda Palezweni -

Sports veterans are keen to help youngsters in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas lead active, healthy lives and avoid drugs and gangsterism, but they say vandalised sporting facilities need to be refurbished first.



These were the sentiments of the Blue Marlin Task Team members who joined the metro’s speaker, Gary van Niekerk, on Wednesday on a tour of six damaged facilities in the area...