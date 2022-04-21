eThekwini mayor to plan a way forward for businesses ruined by floods
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will meet business on Friday to discuss the loss of hundreds of millions of rand after the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal last week.
Kaunda’s office said he would meet affected stakeholders to plan a way to restore services and bulk infrastructure.
“eThekwini has been one of the hardest hit districts with 111 wards affected and more than 400 lives lost. The floods have adversely impacted businesses.
“The loss to the eThekwini GDP by April 14 is estimated at R737m , excluding the replacement value of property worth billions of rand”.
Municipal teams are assessing the extent of the damage to affected businesses.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.