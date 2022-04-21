Defence questions credibility of witness in gang murder
After being unable to recall a simple date such as his daughter’s birthday, the testimony of a key state witness has been called into question during a gang-related murder trial in the high court in Gqeberha.
The testimony of a witness to the September 18 2020 murder of Nathan Grootboom and an alleged target was thrown into question on Thursday under cross-examination by murder accused Craig Baartman’s defence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.