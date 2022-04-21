Defence questions credibility of witness in gang murder

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



After being unable to recall a simple date such as his daughter’s birthday, the testimony of a key state witness has been called into question during a gang-related murder trial in the high court in Gqeberha.



The testimony of a witness to the September 18 2020 murder of Nathan Grootboom and an alleged target was thrown into question on Thursday under cross-examination by murder accused Craig Baartman’s defence...