12 men face attempted murder, robbery charges after targeting transport company in Gauteng

A group of 12 men appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on six counts of attempted murder, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two for possession of ammunition and being in SA illegally.

Mkhululi Dube, 45, Magoma Sibanda, 42, Victor Vilakazi, 32, Price Ndlovu, 35, Cosmos Ncube, 45, Cabangani Kunene, 38, Wilfred Ngubeni, 45, Goodman Ndlovu, 36, Tandai Thafirei, 29, Lucas Mazibc, 27, Samuel Mlambo, 43, and Senzo Mpofu, unknown age, allegedly tried to rob a transport company in Benoni on April 16.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the case was postponed to April 26 for the accused, most of them allegedly Zimbabwean nationals, to appoint a legal representative.

She said one of the accused was in hospital being treated for injuries sustained when he fell off a palisade fence attempting to flee from the crime scene.

“Police were alerted to the robbery. Upon their arrival it is alleged the accused started shooting but police managed to arrest them. Mlambo is the only suspect who is legally in the country. However, Vilakazi and Ngubeni allege they possess SA identity documents, though the department of home affairs is yet to confirm this,” she said.

TimesLIVE