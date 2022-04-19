Gauteng acting director-general Thabo Masebe dies

Thabo Masebe, the acting director-general in the office of the Gauteng premier, has died, his family announced on Monday evening.

“The Masebe family regrets to announce the sudden and unexpected death of our beloved brother, father and uncle, Mr Thabo Maemo Masebe. The family wishes for privacy and sensitivity during this difficult time.”

The Gauteng government expressed sadness at his death.

“Masebe was a loyal and committed servant of the people who dedicated his time to transforming the provincial communications services and the overall improvement of the public service in the provincial government in his capacity as the acting director-general over the past few months.

“Masebe was a multi-skilled communicator with more than 20 years’ experience in the public service. An activist who committed his life to serving the people of SA and humanity.”

Before his appointment in Gauteng, Masebe was spokesperson to former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

“Masebe was a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge. He was dependable and executed his duties with diligence, precision and competency,” premier David Makhura said.

“The Gauteng government is poorer without Masebe. We are grateful to the Masebe family for allowing him to share his selfless spirit of activism with us and for the outstanding contribution in bettering the lives of the people of Gauteng,” Makhura concluded.

TimesLIVE